Three Massachusetts Counties are the Best in the State for Raising a Family

Three Massachusetts Counties are the Best in the State for Raising a Family

Framingham, MA - Google Maps/Google Street View

You may remember from a previous article that Massachusetts tops the list of states when it comes to raising a family. That's right no state does it better. Get all the details about Massachusetts' taking the top spot by going here.

Get our free mobile app

How Do I Know Which Massachusetts County is the Best for Raising a Family?

You may be thinking well that's excellent news but which counties rank well when it comes to raising a family in Massachusetts? Well, we have some good news for you. If you are thinking about making the move to Massachusetts, we are able to narrow your decision down a bit when it comes to selecting a county in the Bay State thanks to our friends at Stacker.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Massachusetts using data from Niche. Niche ranked the counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, healthcare, recreation, and weather.

Three Best Counties for Raising a Family in Massachusetts

Here are the remaining counties as ranked by Niche.

#13 Franklin County

#12 Barnstable County

#11 Berkshire County

#10 Hampden County

#9 Dukes County

#8 Bristol County

#7 Plymouth County

#6 Hampshire County

#5 Suffolk County

#4 Essex County

Check out more details about the study by going here.

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in

Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most

Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.
Filed Under: Berkshire County, Massachusetts, Middlesex County, Norfolk County, Worcester County
Categories: Articles, Lists
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM