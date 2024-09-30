You may not realize this about Massachusetts, but we have quite a lot of fantastic burger joints throughout the Bay State. At time, this can go overlooked, especially since Massachusetts isn't necessarily among the first states you think of for having great burgers. Of all types of foods, New England is much more well known for its seafood of course. However, that great burgers don't exist here. There's even one that's exclusive to Massachusetts which now has the best burger in the entire state.

The popular lifestyle publication, 'Reader's Digest', released their picks for The Best Burger in Every State. It may be time to add another must-stop to any road trips you might be taking through Massachusetts.

Using results based on awards and accolades received from food critics, the list was able to narrow down the results for each state's most delicious burger.

What Burger Joint Has the Best Burger in Massachusetts?

If you happen to be passing through the town of West Springfield or Holyoke, that is where you will find the spot that is the best burger joint in Massachusetts, at White Hut.

With timely references to their fair burgers served up at the Big E, White Hut's social media is just as on point as their burgers are, making references on everything from Ron Burgundy's 'Anchorman' to one of the top songs of the year with a nod to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' with a hashtag of #TheyNotLikeUs. But back to they're fantastic burgers, here's what Reader's Digest had to say about why they made the list:

There’s no fuss or frills to be seen at White Hut, located in Springfield. Founder Edward Barkett purchased the restaurant in 1933 for $300, and the local institution has been serving up classic diner fare ever since. Thin patties are topped with white American cheese and buttery fried onions, served on a seedless bun with the option to add extra fixings. If you’re feeling extra hungry, order one of the classic hot dogs too, or opt for a creamy signature shake.

They have no just the best burger in the state, as you've seen above, but they also mention their shakes and hot dogs too!

You can hit up either the White Hut in West Springfield or Holyoke, especially if you are wanting something from what is known as the 'best burger in Massachusetts.'

26 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images