In Massachusetts, you don't ever have to travel too far when you feel like you need to get away from it all. If you're seeking some rest and relaxation, there's one specific town in western Massachusetts that has not one, but two of the top spots for that throughout the U.S.

The popular travel publication, 'Travel & Leisure' released its picks for the 15 best spas in the U.S. As it turns out, there's two of those spots in the same western Massachusetts town that made the top eight of those 15. So, where can you find those great spa resorts in Massachusetts?

What Western Massachusetts Town is Home to Two of the Top Spa Resorts in the U.S.?

If you travel to the popular tourist spot on the western side of the Bay State, known at the Berkshires, in the town of Lenox is where you can find these two top resorts. Coming in at #8 on the list of the top spa resorts in the U.S., is Canyon Ranch.

Fall is a definitely a great time to explore everything Canyon Ranch Lenox has to offer. Here's what 'Travel & Leisure' has previously said about the resort, which happens to be one of the top spa resorts in the U.S.:

A Berkshires hideaway that stays true to the Canyon Ranch name in its beloved cuisine and wellness offerings, Canyon Ranch Lenox marries Northeastern charm with upscale spa culture. The 100,000-square-foot wellness facility encourages fitness as well as indulgent relaxation. Guests can join one of the exercise classes on offer or create their own workout at the indoor tennis courts or 75-foot indoor swimming pool. How about starting your morning with a yoga class followed by a steam session and a hot stone massage? Later on, you can return to the spa for an energy therapy treatment.

As for the other spot in Lenox that is one of the best spa resorts, coming in at #6 in the top 10 spa resorts in the U.S., it's Miraval Berkshires Resort.

Here's what has been said about Miraval being one of the top spa resorts to escape to:

If you’re looking for a place to catch some real R+R, Miraval Berkshires is just for you. The property, which is centrally located between New York City and Boston, offers health-centric dining options, an award-winning spa, and anything you can think of that falls under the umbrella of wellness, including rescued horses for equine therapy and beekeeping classes to connect with nature.

When you're pondering the idea of getting away from everything, it turns out that Massachusetts has a couple spots on the western side of the state where you can go to enjoy some luxurious relaxation this Fall. And they're two of the top spa resorts throughout the entire country.