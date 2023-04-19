Here’s the Best Summer Destination in Massachusetts for 2023 (photos)

There's no doubt that Massachusetts is a prime vacation destination all year round. But in the summertime, Massachusetts is like no other. Whether you are heading to Boston, Cape Code, the Berkshires, and everywhere in between, Massachusetts will keep you busy and entertained all summer long.

As a Berkshire County resident, our area explodes with tourists during the summer months. We have folks from near and far checking out our popular eateries, museums, antique shops, and of course, Tanglewood concerts just to name a few. Working in Great Barrington, I see it every summer. The downtown is hustling and bustling with tourists. I always have to remind myself that I need to give myself extra time when going to our "Sounds of Summer" concerts at the Great Barrington VFW because downtown/Main Street in Great Barrington is booming with both people on foot and in vehicles.

What is the Top Summer Destination in Massachusetts?

For many, Berkshire County is the top summer destination in Massachusetts. However, Trips to Discover has a different pick. The website's number one choice is Provincetown. Here's what Trips to Discover had to say about Provincetown.

Located at the northern tip of Cape Cod, colorful Provincetown is home to a long stretch of Cape Cod National Seashore sands, ideal for strolls, swimming, whale watching, and much more. The downtown area is always fun to explore, with an entertaining crowd for people watching and everything from enticing coffee houses, art galleries, and bookstores to seafood shacks, fudge shops, and fine dining restaurants.

Images of Provincetown, MA

You can check out the Best Summer Destination in Every State by going here. What do you think? Should it be Provincetown for the best summer destination in Massachusetts or should Berkshire County get the nod?

