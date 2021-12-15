Top Ten Biggest Snow Storms Ever Recorded in Massachusetts

Skiers, snowboarders, plow drivers, and snow lovers of all kinds are anxiously awaiting Massachusetts' first wicked blizzard of the year.

A "typical" Massahucetts winter, if there even if such a thing, usually sees the largest blizzards in the month of Feburary, althought accordinf to the National Centers for Enviornmental Information, January is in fact the month that sees the highest snowfall total.

While Massachusetts might not see the massive snowfall that states like Minnesota, and Wisconsin, but we're still no strangers to a good old fashioned blizzard.

It's somewhat difficult to really say which snowstorms were the largest ever recorded, because snowfall varies across Massachusetts. Although it's a small state, elevation varies a fair ammount depending on where you're located. Meaning if you're in some of the hilltowns in Berkshire County, you're likely to see higher totals than say the South Coast, so these totals are the average for entire state per storm.

According to data collected by Spada Law Group, these are the top ten snowstorms on record in Massachusetts:

27.6 Inches - February 17-18, 2013 27.1 Inches - February 6-7, 1978 26.3 Inches - February 24-27, 1969 25.4 Inches - March 31-April 1, 1997 24.9 Inches - Feb. 8-9, 2013 24.6 Inches - January 26-27, 2015 22.5 Inches - January 22-23, 2005 21.4 Inches - 1978 January 20-21, 1978 19.8 Inches - March 3-5, 1960 19.4 Inches, February 16-17

What's the heaviest snowfall in Massachusetts that you remember?

