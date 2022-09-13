Top Ten States with Best and Worst Credit Scores: See Where Massachusetts Lands

We all know that money makes the world go round. Hate it or love it, that's a fact. Those who don't have it, desperately want it. Those who do have it can't seem to get enough.

Money management skills have a huge influence on our adult lives. Credit scores, income-to-debt ratio, and developing a budget are all factors that can dictate where you work, where you live, what kind of car you drive and so much more.

I graduated high school 20 years ago (YIKES) and financial literacy was not taught in any capacity. There was zero public school education surrounding credit scores or student debt, two factors that greatly affect high school seniors as they turn 18 and head out into the world.

Forbes Magazine put out a study looking at the best and worst credit scores in every state. The financial publication notes that positive payment history and a low credit utilization ratio (the balance you carry versus your available credit limit) and those factors are usually associated with higher levels of income so credit scores are often directed reflective of the state's average income.

So how did Massachusetts rank in comparison to the rest of the country?

Massachusetts' Average Credit Score is 718, Ranking the State 4th in the U.S.

Massachusetts had the fourth-highest credit score. Its residents had delinquency rates for student loans, credit cards and auto loans that were all lower than the respective national average, according to Urban Institute credit data. Forbes

