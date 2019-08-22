Topic for Sept. 10 Neighborhood Meeting

From The Town of Great Barrington

The Selectboard will host a neighborhood meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. to discuss the future of the former Housatonic Elementary School.

The meeting will be held at the Housatonic Community Center, 1064 Main Street.

Residents of Housatonic and Great Barrington are invited to join and share ideas and thoughts about the school’s future re-use.

All are welcome to attend.

Photo courtesy of The Berkshire Edge/David Scribner