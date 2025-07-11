As we are in the midst of the Summer months, it's never a bad time to indulge on a frozen treat. It doesn't matter if you're out east in Boston, or on the western side of Massachusetts in the Berkshires, the Bay State seems to have some pretty great ice cream shops to stop in at! There's even one popular ice cream shop in Massachusetts that is now among an elite list of the best ice cream shops in the entire country.

The popular travel publication 'Fodor's Travel' recently released their picks for the best ice cream shops across the United States. This specific list of the best ice cream shops in the U.S. only had a total of 12! That is some pretty elite company. The popular Massachusetts shop that landed on the best of the best list also happens to be place that is known for its homemade ice cream, while also being a family-run business.

You may even recognize this spot from recently being chosen as having the best ice cream parlor in the Bay State. The Massachusetts ice cream shop named as the best ice cream parlor in the state is Toscanini's Ice Cream in Cambridge.

Just from their social media, it's pretty hard not to be craving your favorite flavor from this spot (there are two locations in Cambridge). Here's what 'Fodor's Travel' had to say about naming Toscanini's among the best ice cream shops across the United States:

The New York Times says it’s the best ice cream in the world, and whilst the other 11 parlors on our list might dispute the claim, we’ll at least confirm that Toscanini’s is most interesting in Boston. What’s cool about the store is its willingness to push the boundaries when it comes to flavors, with bonkers-but-they-work ice creams spanning from Guinness (a crowd pleaser on St. Patrick’s Day) to Wasabi Ginger, which we assume isn’t for the faint-hearted. The Burnt Caramel has been their biggest success story, earning acclaim and following for its smoky aftertaste on a heavy cream base.

So, if you ever find yourself on the eastern side of the state in Cambridge, especially to cool off during the Summer months, you know of a great place for some amazing ice cream! In fact, it ranks right with the best ice cream shops across the U.S.! Enjoy, Massachusetts!

