Town of Sheffield – COVID-19

The Town of Sheffield is canceling all non-essential meetings. Please check their calendar on the town website for meeting information.

The Senior Center has canceled some of their activities. Please contact the Senior Center at 413-229-7037 for information and updates. At this time the transportation program is operating on its normal schedule.

Town Hall will remain open. Please go here for information regarding how to make payments on-line.

Census activities will continue as scheduled.

The town is urging the public to use caution regarding large group functions, especially if you are not feeling well.

The Town of Sheffield will continue to provide updates as needed.