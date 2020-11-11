Town of Sheffield Recycling News

America Recycles Day – Sunday November 15 – and Two Free Programs

In honor of this day’s 23rd anniversary, MA Department of Environmental Protection has compiled a month of informative programming, two of which may be of particular interest to you. They are FREE, but registration is required. Renee Wood, the Town of Sheffield's Recycling Coordinator shares the following information and presentations with the community below.

Waste Reduction & Why it Matters: Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 (2:00 – 3:15 pm)​

This presentation presents the magnitude of our trash problem (both locally and globally) and what’s being done, what’s needed, and how you can become part of the solution. Diminishing trash disposal capacity in Mass is just one compelling reason why we need to rethink our trash habits. Do you know that…

All landfills in Mass will be closed by 2030 & the seven municipal waste combustors in the state are operating at or near capacity now?

More than 50% of what we are currently throwing away can be reduced, reused, recycled or composted?

Our consumption habits contribute to climate change?

You can watch and participate in this informative presentation to learn how the Commonwealth is working to reduce the amount of trash we send to landfill and incineration. To register for this free event go here.

Talking Trash & Recycling: Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 (7:00 pm – 8:15 pm)​

Confused about what should go in the trash and what should go in your recycling bin? Find out what happens to your trash and recyclables here in Massachusetts. Learn how to reduce the amount of trash you generate, improve recycling habits, make easy changes to lead a more sustainable lifestyle, & help the Commonwealth achieve its solid waste reduction goals. To register for this free event go here.

Due to COVID-19, there won’t be any local events in Sheffield. However, you may access Sheffield’s Recycling and Solid Waste webpage to learn about the Town’s new mattress recycling and bulky waste programs. Clicking on the Beyond the Bin Recycling Directory and What do I do with? buttons on the left side of the page will provide ideas on what to do with items that can’t be recycled at the transfer station but are too usable to be trashed.

This fiscal year, the transfer station will continue to focus on providing more recycling and reuse opportunities. These efforts, combined with resident’s personal choices to expand recycling and reuse to include reduce and refuse decisions, may help lower our trash amounts and associated costs.

A large issue at this time is recycling items that can’t be recycled at our transfer station or in private hauler bins, in part because the Swap Shop is closed and many don’t want to hold a tag sale. Finding where to recycle items can take time because organizations, even Goodwill, are at times overwhelmed by donations. Goodwill was taking donations as of this past week, as well as This ‘n’ That from Habitat in Canaan, CT (they suggest calling 860-824-9839 to make sure they can take your donations).