Town-owned Foreclosure Properties on Meeting Agenda

From The Town of Great Barrington

The Selectboard, at its Dec. 9 meeting, will take up the topic of properties now owned by the town due to the nonpayment of taxes.

The board will discuss five land parcels and three residential properties that have been foreclosed by the town, including 50 East Sheffield Road, and two downtown Great Barrington properties, 9 Railroad Avenue and 40 Grove Street.

Town Treasurer/Collector Karen Fink will be on hand at the meeting to provide an update to the Selectboard on these properties.

“Our goal is to get these parcels back on the town’s tax rolls as soon as possible, and to be sure that neighborhoods are not negatively impacted by properties that have been neglected or unoccupied,” said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski.

The public is invited to offer input on these parcels.