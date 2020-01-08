Town Seeking Candidates for Position of Laborer

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Town is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Laborer within in the Building and Ground Division of the Department of Public Works. Typical work assignments include cleaning buildings, grounds keeping, mowing, routine building maintenance, carpentry and painting. The direct supervisor will be the Superintendent and/or the Foreman of the division. Typical working hours are from 7:00 A.M. to 3:30 P.M., Monday thru Friday. The starting rate of pay is $23.99 per hour after a 120-day probationary period with an excellent benefit package.

Applications are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Town Manager's Office, Town Hall, 334 Mai Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 or online at www.townofgb.org.

Please email the application, resume and a cover letter to hkuziemko@townofgb.org or mail to: Mark Pruhenski, Town Manager, Town of Great Barrington, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230.