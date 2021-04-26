Tractor-Trailer Crash Kills Western Mass Man…Driver to Be Charged

A major accident on the Mass Turnpike in Becket on Friday claimed the life of a 69-year-old Western Mass man according to a report released by the Mass State Police. According to the report Troopers from the Lee Barracks responded Friday afternoon at 3:22 to a crash on the east bound side of the Mass Pike involving a tractor-trailer and two passenger vehicles.

According to the report, the results of the preliminary investigation by State Police and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office will lead to criminal charges against driver of the tractor-trailer that rear ended a Toyota Camry driven by Gary Litwin of Ludlow. Litwin’s vehicle was then forced into a Toyota van.

Litwin was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield where he was pronounced deceased. A 66-year-old Ludlow woman was a passenger in Litwin’s car and sustained serious injuries according to the report. The driver of the 3rd vehicle was a 39-year-old West Springfield woman. She was taken to Berkshire Medical center for treatment of possible injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was only identified as a 67-year-old man from West Granby, CT. He was not injured in the accident but he will be facing charges for his involvement. The State Police believe that traffic had slowed around mile marker 15 when the tractor-trailer failed to slow down in time to prevent impact with Litwin’s car.

The accident caused the shutdown of the east bound side of the pike for over 5 hours. The investigation of the accident continues to be investigated.