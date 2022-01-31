Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In Crash on Route 495 In Mansfield

Troopers assigned to the State Police-Foxboro Barracks responded to a crash on Route 495 southbound in Mansfield early this morning for a report of a tractor-trailer having driven off the road and into the woods.

Tractor-trailer, for reasons unknown, crossed three lanes before crashing...

When Troopers arrived on the scene, shortly after 3:30 AM, they discovered a 2022 Freightliner approximately 150 feet into the wood line. According to a media alert from the Massachusetts State Police, the preliminary investigation indicated that the tractor-trailer, which was heading northbound on 495, crossed the median and all three southbound lanes and then crashed into the woods. The reason that this happened is still under investigation. Fortunately, there were no other vehicles involved in the crash.

The driver died while life-saving measures were administered...

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 55-year-old Peter Fennell, of Missouri, was found by troopers outside of the vehicle. According to the report, troopers started to performed CPR until Foxboro and Mansfield EMS arrived on the scene. Despite the efforts of all first responders, Mr. Fennell eventually succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation...

The details and circumstances surrounding the crash, including what caused the operator to lose control of the vehicle, remain under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police. Also investigating is the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to Bristol County.

Foxborough and Mansfield Fire and EMS, and MassDOT assisted state troopers at the scene of the accident.

