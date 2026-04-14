America’s Most Popular Grocery Store is Opening Another Location in Massachusetts
Massachusetts has seen businesses come and go. The pandemic crippled many restaurants, department stores, and even some grocery stores. However, some businesses are still thriving. Grocery companies like Aldi, Big Y, and Costco have been able to weather the storm; they are expanding and opening new locations in Massachusetts and other parts of the country. After all, people need to buy food.
There's another grocer that is thriving. As a matter of fact, it's the most popular grocery store in the country. According to the 2026 Customer Satisfaction Index, Trader Joe's is America's most popular grocery store. According to msn.com, part of Trader Joe's appeal is how predictable and complete the experience feels. Shoppers know they will find a mix of affordable staples and unique private-label products. In addition, the store carries nearly all the staples needed for everyday cooking, making it easier to complete a full shopping list in one trip. With everybody being so busy these days, if a shopper can get all of their grocery shopping done in one store, that's a huge convenience and a big win.
Trader Joe's has over two dozen stores in Massachusetts and will be opening a new store in Reading at 34 Walkers Brook Dr. The opening date is yet to be confirmed. With the opening of the Reading store, the total number of Trader Joe's stores in the Bay State will be a total of 26. You can find Trader Joe's stores in the following Massachusetts areas:
- Acton
- Allston
- Arlington
- Boston
- Brookline
- Burlington
- Cambridge
- Foxborough
- Framingham
- Hadley
- Hanover
- Hingham
- Hyannis
- Milford
- Needham
- Newton
- Peabody
- Reading (coming soon)
- Saugus
- Shrewsbury
- Somerville
- West Newton
You can view exact locations and addresses by going here.
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