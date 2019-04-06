Trading Post Items For April 6

1) Frank STILL has a pair of 14 inch Ryobi chainsaws and two 16 inch Poulin Pro chainsaws, Both come with extra chains and are priced at $75 a piece. He also has a trio of bureaus for only $40 each. To inquire further, phone (413) 404-0516.

2) Mike is STILL looking for an inexpensive large vehicle with the capability to carry a wheel chair and a walker. If you can help him out, please call (413) 528-9470.

3) Margie has a therapeutic fitness recumbent bike already assembled. She will take $140 or best offer. Call (413) 528-9108 to arrange for a pick-up of this particular item.

4) Bob checked in from Housatonic with an assortment of items including a 1995 Chrysler Concord refurbished with new brakes, tires and parts. He'll take $500 or best offer for this vehicle, a Honda 2 cylinder 600 Silver Wing windshield priced at $100, firm and a friend of his has 8 all season 13 by 14 inch tires, free of charge. For more information, call (413) 274-3867.

5) Vinnie is looking for parts to restore a 1997 Jeep Wrangler. If you can assist in his quest, call him at (413) 329-4438.

6) Don STILL has a CD player available for only $20. If you are interested in picking up this bargain item, phone (413) 854-8961.

7) Bill has a solid oak dining room set complete with table and 2 chairs for $100 or he'll take best offer, a wheel chair also for $100 or best offer and an air conditioner priced at $40, firm. To inquire further, call (413) 644-5608.

8) Bill has a large assortment of sports memorabilia including baseball, football, basketball and hockey cards, all for $80 or he'll take best offer. For more details, phone (413) 274-5010.

9) David checked in from Alford as he has 4 Cooper LT-275-65-R20-MNS tires available for the firm price of $500 and he has a trio of electrical door starters with tracks, free of charge. if interested, call (413) 528-3190.

10) Tom also has an assortment of items including a hand operated blacksmith forge with a 20 inch tray and hand cranks which needs belts for smooth operation, sale priced at $250 or he'll take best offer, a box of Dale Earnhardt memorabilia and a Orange County Choppers motorcycle jacket also both available for best offer. For more information, give him a call at (413) 528-0076.