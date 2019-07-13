Trading Post items For July 13

1) Bill has a free standing basketball hoop and ball available for pick-up in Stockbridge. If interested, give him a call at (413) 298-3237.

2) Joan checked in from Clayton as she has assorted contents from her recently sold motor home and a cover for said vehicle, all available for best offer. To inquire further, phone (413) 229-8575.

3) Al has an adjustable bed frame for $300 or he'll take best offer. You can reach him at 1-518-428-2618.

4) Peter has a rarely used gas range for sale for $185 or best offer. For more information, call (413) 229-2058.

5) John has 2 bicycles for sale including a 12 speed for only $50 and mountain bike for $25 or he will take best offer fro both items. He also has FREE firewood pellets available for pick-up behind Berkshire Brochure Display in Stockbridge. Give him a call today at (413) 298-4045.

6) Pierre in Becket is STILL looking for gas station air meters and vintage advertising signs. If you can help him in his quest, call (413) 441-2239.

7) Tom checked in from South Egremont as he is offering a John Deere 855 Diesel 28, 4 wheel drive horse power tractor complete with cab, front mounted broom, a 72 inch lawn mower and 3 point hitch priced at $5,900 or he'll take best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 528-0076.