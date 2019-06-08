Trading Post Items For June 8

1) Jennifer is looking for a used picnic table. If you can help her out, call (413) 528-1678

2) "Honda Bob" from Housatonic has a 2010 maroon Honda 600 CCS Silver Wing cruising motorcycle with a pair of windshields and an all weather canvas cover, firmly priced at $5,000. If interested, please call (413) 274-3867.

3) Tom checked in with an assortment of items available in South Egremont including a Woods 750 3 point hitch back hoe, priced at $1,700, a land pride 6 foot 3 point hitch finish mover for $1,500, a 2010 Chevy 1500 extra cab 2 wheel drive short bed pick-up truck with a V-6 automatic for the incredible price of $4,500 and a 2006 shiny black Harley Davidson 1450 CC motorcycle for only $7,000. All of these items are also available for best offer. For more information, call (413) 528-0076.

4) Margie has a variety of items available in Great Barrington including a deluxe 4 tube steel bird feeder priced at $55 firm, a 5 cup electric drip coffee maker with glass carafe, just $15, a 12 inch non-stick electric pizza cooker sale priced at $25 and a manda villa plant for only $10. To inquire further, call (413) 528-1513.

5) Michelle from Housatonic is looking for a roto-tiller. If you can assist in her quest, give her a call at (413) 274-1351.

6) Pat has a Barnette cross bow priced at 4180 firm and an assortment of fishing rods and reels available for best offer. Give him a call at (413) 274-1351.

7) Mary has a variety of 3 foot tall ornamental grasses and an assortment of Hosta plants, both available in Great Barrington for best offer. Phone (413) 528-0263.