Trading Post Items for March 30

1) Frank STILL has a pair of 14 inch Ryobi and 2 16 inch Poulon pro chainsaws.Both include extra chains as they are priced at $75 a piece. He also has 3 bureaus at $40 a piece. if interested, call (413) 404-0516.

2) Tom checked in from South Egremont with an assortment of items including a 6 and a half foot Jericho pick-up cab for the incredible price of $300 that fits any model Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra between 2002 and 2018, a 30 foot Holiday Rambler camper trailer for only $500, $125 gets you an authentic Yamaha trombone and a Kawasaki 4010 four by four mule with 66 hours of mileage including full cab and dump body, reduced to only $8,200. All these items are also available for best offer by phoning (413) 528-0076.

3) Florence has a bunch of Easter decorations, size 8 evening gowns from the 1970's and a mahogany wood frame from a baby grand piano that could moonlight as a coffee table. All items available for best offer. Call to arrange a pick-up in Great Barrington. (413) 528-4887.

4) Pat has a great selection of items that will make your journey to Amsterdam, New York worthwhile including bee keeping equipment for the firm price of $425, a selection of 8 millimeter movies with projector included all for the incredible price of $100, 200 Edison cylinder vinyl records for $200 and a restored 1953 Ford Golden Jubilee tractor, priced at $2,200. For more information, call 1-518-843-6117.

5) If you need a vehicle, Bob in Housatonic has a 1995 Chrysler Concord with new tires and brakes for the firm price of $500. call him at (413) 274-3867, ask for Brenda.

6) Mary has some wicker furniture for sale including Waverly custom cushions, love seats, 2 chairs and 2 pillows. She will take best offer. To inquire further, phone (413) 528-0263.

7) Louie checked in from Alford as he has a pair of extension fiberglass plastic ladders at $125 a piece or take both for $200 and a spray painter for the low price of $65. Call (413) 329-9465.