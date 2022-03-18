New York Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust Of Massachusetts Man

Here's a thought. If you wanna go cruising around, you know, take a nice leisurely drive out on the roads, you first might want to make sure your vehicle is in compliance with your state's vehicle and traffic laws. Second, you may not want to have any drugs in your car.

This past Monday, March 14, a driver from Massachusetts was pulled over in New York for what was probably a minor violation. However, once police had probable cause to search the vehicle, that minor violation became a major one.

Get our free mobile app

Look, this isn't a question of whether you're a fan of law enforcement or not(although I happen to be a huge fan). This is a question of if you're going to attempt an illegal or underhanded activity, are you smarter than the police?

New York State Police report that on Monday afternoon, state police based out of the Catskill barracks did a routine traffic stop. They pulled over a 2016 SUV that was traveling on Route 23 in the town of Cairo. Apparently, the vehicle was in violation of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Michael Rodriguez Jr., of Worcester, Massachusetts, was driving the vehicle. After the trooper spoke with Rodriguez, it was determined that there was probable cause to search the SUV.

During the search, troopers found over 50 grams of cocaine, tablets that turned out to be Oxycodone, and a digital scale. Rodriguez was then arrested and charged with a couple of felonies, Possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent.

Rodriguez was also charged with a couple of misdemeanors. He was arraigned in Cairo's Town Court and released on his own recognizance. For more on the story, visit the New York State Police website here.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

