Transfer Station Stickers Due & Construction Update

From the Town of Sheffield

This is a reminder to all residents that new Transfer Station stickers are due. They must be purchased and affixed to vehicles on or before Aug. 15. Access will be denied without the new lilac sticker after Aug. 15. Stickers may be purchased by mail, in person in the Board of Health office or on-line by going here. Questions should be directed to Renee at 229-7000, Ext. 157.

Construction will begin on Salisbury Road on July 10. The road will be closed to through traffic. The work will consist of grinding the road then paving. The same work is scheduled for Shunpike Road. The approximate start date for Shunpike is July 12 or 15. Please have patience during the construction which is expected to be completed by Aug. 2 at the latest. This work is subject to weather conditions. Please call 229-7000, Ext. 152 with any questions.

