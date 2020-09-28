Transfer Station Updates from the Town of Sheffield

Here are some updates for the Transfer Station as reported in a media release from the Town of Sheffield.

The Springfield Materials Recycling Facilities (MRF) is now accepted the entire pizza box – with grease – in the recycling bin. Apparently there is a shortage of recycled materials to use in making corrugated boxes, so flatten and recycle your pizza boxes & help the cause. The Sheffield Transfer Station reminds you to flatten all cardboard boxes before they go in the paper recycling bin & cut the cord on any face mask before throwing it away – they’ve already been reported to be tangling up the legs of sea birds.

Transfer Station users may now bring their bulky waste truck or car loads any time the Transfer Station is open. No more waiting till that twice a year event. Bring one of your Transfer Station Special Coupons with you – one coupon per car or truck load. You may also use these coupons for mattress recycling, available the first Sunday of each month. If you need additional coupons, or do not have a sticker for the Transfer Station, you can purchase coupons for $10.00 each through the Town Administrator’s office. You can get details by going here.

The Sheffield Transfer Station is located at 304 Barnum Street in Sheffield. The station's hours of operation are as follows:

Tuesday & Friday from 1-4pm

Saturday from 8am - 4pm

Sunday from 8:30am - 2pm

You can reach the Transfer Station by calling (413) 229-7019 or TTY (Relay Service): (800) 439-2370