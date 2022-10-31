In Fall, there is no denying that one of the best places to go is anywhere throughout the Berkshires. We are very aware of what we have here to look at. The foliage, the crisp weather, the attractions throughout. It is as if the Berkshires were made for the Fall season. There has never been a lack of recognition for this, but it is nice when a national publication lists our region as one of the 15 best places to visit during the Fall.

On a list of cities that includes New York City, Chicago, and Monterey, CA, 'Traveling Lifestyle' lists the Berkshires right in the middle of their top 15 best places to visit during the Fall season. Some of those spots didn't even get a picture. You better believe they weren't about to not give the Berkshires its own setting because as we know here, it's that breathtaking.

Here's what 'Traveling Lifestyle' had to say about the Berkshires taking up a spot as one of the top 15 best places to visit during the Fall:

Another great East Coast location for fall leaf-peeping is the Berkshire Mountains of Massachusetts. This time of year is also festival season, a time when you can usually find a nearby festival to attend every weekend. Take in some chowder, fresh apple cider, or a local microbrew for a taste of Massachusetts flavor. These mountains are an easy drive to Boston, where you can continue your journey rooted in history, fall colors, and regional flavors, all with a distinctive accent.

Sure, perhaps we can take for granted that it is just one more publication giving credit where credit is due, but can you really blame them? Twitter definitely doesn't!

