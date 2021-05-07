Traveling to Vermont? Beware of These 13 Bizarre and Wacky Laws

Ah Vermont. The Green Mountain State and one of our New England neighbors. I love Vermont. Just something about the state gives off a calm vibe while at the same time melting away worries and stress. It's a welcoming change from the daily grind. I have spent many times in the Green Mountain State as I have friends that live in Readsboro and West Dover.

In 2008 after my wife and I were married, we spent our honeymoon in Burlington. We had a blast as we stayed at the Hilton overlooking Lake Champlain. I recommend Lake Champlain Chocolates for those who need to satisfy a sweet tooth. We also visited the aquarium and took tours of the Cabot Cheese Factory as well as the Ben & Jerry's factory. Cruising on the lake was also a highlight of our honeymoon.

Get our free mobile app

As with so many states in the United States, Vermont has some oddball laws. You have to wonder what the train of thinking was behind enacting some of these laws. There are actually a couple on this list that make sense. Thanks to vermonter.com and Only in Your State, we can have some fun looking at these laws all while scratching our heads. So, let's do that now.

13 Bizarre and Wacky Laws from Vermont

If you enjoyed reading about these weird Vermont laws, you'll love the Massachusetts ones listed below:

15 Massachusetts Laws That are Quite Strange

12 MORE Massachusetts Laws That are Just Strange

Most Wanted Fugitives by Massachusetts State Police

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.

8 Celebrities Born in Massachusetts: 2 Were Born in the Berkshires

21 More Celebs Born in Massachusetts: See Where They Were Born