Massachusetts is Home to Only Sunken Pirate Ship Treasure in the World

This is quite incredible when you think about it. In a world once run by pirates, this pirate's booty, if you will, is the only legit, confirmed, and documented treasure in the world found on a sunken ship.

Have you heard of the Whydah Gally pirate ship? It had a dastardly existence in the 17th and 18th centuries, according to The Travel.

Captain Black Sam Bellamy had a notorious reputation for making his vast treasure in the slave trade around the Caribbean, as well as robbing 54 ships and commandeering many of them, according to The Travel.

So, where can you see it? At the Whydah Pirate Museum in West Yarmouth on the Cape, you can see thousands of items from the Whydah.

According to the museum, a massive storm raged off Cape Cod in April 1717, with fierce winds and towering ocean waves. That's when Black Sam and his small fleet of stolen ships filled with cargo and incredible treasures sank and were lost forever. That is, until 2014.

When the Whydah was discovered, nestled within the ship and on the ocean floor were silver coins, gold, ivory, and pistols. Rumor has it that there was also a box of jewels with a ruby as large as a hen’s egg.

A diver named Barry Clifford discovered the wreck. According to The Travel, his hunt for the Whydah began in 1982, after he heard stories of the pirate ship and its captain while growing up.

And are you ready for something incredible?

According to The Travel, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts attempted to force Clifford into selling his findings, insisting that a third was owned by them. However, Clifford challenged Massachusetts in the Supreme Court and won.

Once that was over and he had acquired the entirety of the ship's findings and treasure, he finally opened the museum so he could share its history.

There's so much more to learn about this story and history, so click here for more or visit the museum.

