Back in October, the president of a Massachusetts trucking company is plead guilty to federal charges related to a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcycle riders in New Hampshire. Dartanyan Gasanov, a 35-year-old West Springfield resident, is scheduled to plead guilty to falsifying safety records in U.S. District Court in Springfield on Tuesday. Gasanov was president of Westfield Transport and his brother was the now disbanded West Springfield company’s vice president. The brothers were charged with falsifying company records. Both initially pleaded not guilty. On June 21, 2019, a company pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with the group of 10 motorcycles in Randolph, New Hampshire.

Prosecutors in the case of a truck driver who’s charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in northern New Hampshire in 2019 have called several witnesses to set up a timeline of the truck-tractor trailer’s path before the crash, but the defense questioned the accounts and said the testimony didn’t prove it was the same vehicle.

Twenty-five-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, is scheduled to face trial on Nov. 29 on multiple counts of negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct stemming from the crash that happened in Randolph on June 21, 2019.

He pleaded not guilty. A Coos County judge heard arguments Tuesday.

On Wednesday before jury selection was scheduled to start in the trial of a truck driver charged with causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019, a judge has granted a defense request to continue the trial to March over concerns about a crash reconstruction expert's prior job history with the Massachusetts State Police.

The judge didn't set a new trial date for 25-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. Lawyers agreed the records would not be made public and said that they referenced disciplinary actions, including actions regarding Stephen Benanti’s co-workers and subordinates. The defense said they needed time to find another crash reconstruction expert.

