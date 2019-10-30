Trick-Or-Treat Postponed in Select Berkshire Towns & Cities

We just received this from the City of Pittsfield

Due to severe weather expected during the evening hours of Thursday, Oct. 31, and the need to clean up our neighborhoods from possible damage due to high winds and flooding on Friday, Nov. 1, the cities of Pittsfield and North Adams, and the Town of Dalton are postponing trick-or-treat until Saturday, Nov. 2. Trick-or-treat will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. If you plan on participating in the festivities (and we hope you do!), please leave your light on. We hope our kids and their families have great fun trick-or-treating on Saturday.