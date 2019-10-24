Trick Or Treat Times & Days Across The Berkshires

Remember safety as the kids go out Trick or Treating in the Berkshires.

Adams: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; Lions Club Halloween Parade Oct. 27, 3:30 p.m.

Becket: 5-7 p.m.

Cheshire: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

*Clarksburg: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Haunted Hayride at Clarksburg State Forest Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m.

Dalton: 5:30 to 7 p.m. (same each year)

Egremont: 6 to 8 p.m. (same each year)

Florida: 6 to 8 p.m. (same each year)

Great Barrington: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (same each year)

*Hancock: 5 to 7 p.m.

Hinsdale: 5:30 to 7 p.m.; costume parade a 5 p.m.

Lanesborough: 5 to 7 p.m.

Lee: 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lee Outlets

Lenox: 5:30 to 7 p.m., starting with a parade from St. Ann's Church to the Lenox Community Center for a Trunk-or-Treat (5-5:30 p.m.)

Monterey: 5:15 to 7 p.m.

*Mount Washington: No designated times p.m.

New Ashford: 5-7 p.m.

New Marlborough: 5 to 7 p.m.

North Adams: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Peru: No trick or treat

Otis: Friday, Nov. 1, 5-7 p.m. (trick-or-treat); 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Kops n Kids Halloween celebration with costume parade starting at Police Garage and then onto Town Hall for dance, music, food and more)

Pittsfield: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. (please leave your lights on); Halloween Parade, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., Tyler St.

*Richmond: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Savoy: Saturday, Oct. 19, 1-3 p.m., Trunk or Treat will be held at at the Savoy Firehouse

Sheffield: Trunk or Treat details for Oct. 25 Trick or Treat times not confirmed: 5 to 7:30 p.m.; stop by the Historical Society during trick-or-treating and go door to door at the historic buildings for treats

Stockbridge: 5 to 7 p.m.; Town Halloween Parade & Party, Oct. 25, 6 p.m. (meet at the corner of Main and Pine streets; drop off pumpkins at the library between 5 and 6 p.m.)

Tyringham: Saturday, Oct. 26, meet at Town Park at 4 p.m. (Hay Ride, Trick-or-Treating and Halloween Party)

Washington: Friday, Oct. 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the John FX Keator Memorial Pumpkin Walk (6-10 p.m.), Washington Town Park (Rte 8)

West Stockbridge: 4 to 6 p.m.; followed by costume parade (6:15 p.m.), party and twilight obstacle course (6:30-8 p.m.), and costume contest at 7:15 p.m.; all activities at or near West Stockbridge Post Office

Williamstown: 6 to 7:30 p.m. (same each year)

Windsor: Oct. 26, 4:30 p.m.: Trunk or Treat (and Trick or Treat Night)