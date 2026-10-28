Here are the Trick-or-Treat Times for South Berkshire

It's the time of year when I wish I were still a kid. I loved and still love Halloween, but I can no longer go begging for candy. The good news for me is that I can still dress up, as I get to take my daughter out for the trick-or-treat festivities. She's six and is excited to go out in her costume and collect treats. We never make the full time frame as usually about halfway through she wants to head home, which is fine with me. Little ones can get tuckered out quickly and that's okay.

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Speaking of Halloween, below is a list of trick-or-treat times in the southern Berkshires. The schedule is for Saturday, Oct. 31, unless otherwise noted next to the town. If you don't see your town on the list, that means the town hasn't posted times.

Trick-or-Treat Times for the Southern Berkshires on Oct. 31, 2026

Becket: 5 to 7 p.m.

Great Barrington: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Lee: 5 to 7;

Lenox: 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Monterey: 5 to 7 with trick-or-treating at the Community Center also from 5 to 7.

New Marlborough: 5 to 7:30.

Otis: Trunk or treat at Otis Ridge on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 6:30. Register to hand out candy at townofotisrec@gmail.com.

Sheffield: trunk or treat in downtown Sheffield, Friday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7.

West Stockbridge: 4 to 6 p.m.

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Trick-or-Treat Safety Tips

Reminder: We must keep our kids safe during trick-or-treat hours. Here are some tips.

Motorists

Slow down

Stay alert

Watch for trick-or-treaters

Children and Adults

Use brightly colored costumes

Carry flashlights and/or glow sticks

Look both ways before crossing the street

Always travel in groups and make sure at least one adult is part of the group

Only go to houses that have the lights on

LET'S GO: 18 Old-School Halloween Things That Would Never Fly Today No parents, no curfew, just a plastic mask you couldn’t breathe through and a pillowcase full of candy from total strangers. How many of these did you do? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz