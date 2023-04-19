Tripadvisor: Berkshire County Has 4 Of The Best Of These In MA

Have you heard the news, Berkshire County? Recently, Tripadvisor released a ranking of the best of these particular places across the country. Then, the good folks at Stacker took that data and compiled a list of the highest-rated places in the Commonwealth.

Get our free mobile app

What exactly are these "places" that I'm talking about? Museums. That's right, folks. According to Tripadvisor, out of the top 20 highest-rated museums in Massachusetts, Berkshire County is home to four of them!

And, if you ventured a little further into the top 30 highest-rated museums, you'd find a fifth Berkshire County location: Mass MoCA in North Adams is ranked at #23! I find myself saying this quite a lot lately but, Nice Job, Massachusetts!

Hitting the Highest-Rated Museums in Massachusetts list at #19 is Hancock Shaker Village:

Hancock Shaker Village Facebook Hancock Shaker Village Facebook loading...

Located on outer West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield, Hancock Shaker Village is a living history museum focusing on the Shakers and it is truly a great place to bring the family. Everything from tremendous Shaker architecture, beautiful scenery, the baby animals exhibit, and sometimes live music during the summer!

Next on the list at #16 is Edith Wharton's home, The Mount:

The Mount - Facebook The Mount - Facebook loading...

Located at 2 Plunkett Street in Lenox, The Mount is not only a museum, but it's also a cultural center with lovely grounds and the beautiful winter lights of Night Wood.

Our next stop in Berkshire County is 225 South Street, Williamstown:

The Clark Facebook The Clark Facebook loading...

The Clark Art Institute is #15 on the list of Highest-Rated Museums in Massachusetts. The building itself is beautiful to look at (both outside and inside) and the collection of French Impressionist and American paintings is so impressive that it may take a couple of trips to see them all.

And finally(for Berkshire County museums, anyway), coming in at #7, Stockbridge's own Norman Rockwell Museum:

Norman Rockwell Facebook Norman Rockwell Facebook loading...

Located at 9 Glendale Road in Stockbridge, the Norman Rockwell Museum houses the largest and most significant collection of Rockwell drawings and paintings in the world. If you're a Rockwell fan as I am, you can literally spend hours upon hours gazing at his work.

There are plenty of other fascinating museums in Massachusetts well worth a road trip or two. Here are the top 20 Highest-Rated Museums in Massachusetts:

Museum of Fine Arts - Boston Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum - Boston House of the Seven Gables - Salem John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library - Boston Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum - Boston Lizzie Borden House - Fall River Norman Rockwell Museum - Stockbridge Museum of Science - Boston USS Constitution Museum - Boston Peabody Essex Museum - Salem Plimoth Patuxet Museums - Plymouth New England Holocaust Memorial - Boston Whaling Museum - Nantucket Old Sturbridge Village - Sturbridge Clark Art Institute - Williamstown The Mount - Lenox Heritage Museums and Gardens - Sandwich Count Orlok's Nightmare Gallery - Salem Hancock Shaker Village - Pittsfield Pilgrim Monument & Provincetown Museum - Provincetown

We know how to do museums in Massachusetts, right? Take a look at the complete rankings here.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born