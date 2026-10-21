The Kids Will Love Climbing & Painting Trucks, Painting Pumpkins and Watching a Huge Pumpkin Drop This Weekend in the Berkshires

There's no shortage of things to do in the Berkshires during this time of year. Between the Halloween-themed and fall-themed events, you won't run out of things to do, and you can tire the kids out so they get a good night's sleep. One fall-themed event that is returning to the Berkshires this year is Great Barrington Rotary's Truck Day & Pumpkin Fest event. The event will be filled with fun activites for the whole family.

Great Barrington Rotary Fills Us in With Things to Do at the Truck Day & Pumpkin Fest Event

I recently spoke with Mark DeCelle from Great Barrington Rotary, and he mentioned that the Truck Day and Pumpkin Fest event is going to be action-packed. There will be everything from bulldozers to cherry pickers, bulldozers, school buses, cranes, and more. Kids will have the opportunity to paint up a couple of junk cars as well as paint some pumpkins. There will be a truck pull contest for kids with prizes and a duck raffle drop. The ducks will be dropped from a cherry picker. That's just the tip of the iceberg.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Fun times at Truck Day and Pumpkin Fest

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A Silent Auction Will Be Part of The Festivities During the Truck Day and Pumpkin Fest Event

There will be a silent auction happening during the Truck Day and Pumpkin Fest event, which includes certificates and big discounts to local merchants that make for great stocking stuffers.

There Will be a Pumpkin Drop Grand Finale at Great Barrington Rotary's Truck Day and Pumpkin Fest Event

The grand finale will feature a large pumpkin drop. Here's what Mark had to say about that.

John Fields bring his big crane "The Beast" up 125 feet and we drop the pumpkin into a kiddie pool. The pumpkin smashes into a bizzilion pieces and the kids come running in and get all of the pumpkin seeds.

When and Where is The Truck Day/Pumpkin Fest Event? Is There an Entry Fee?

The Great Barrington Rotary Truck Day & Pumpkin Fest event takes place on Sunday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ski Butternut in Great Barrington and is $20 per car.

Where Do the Proceeds Go?

Mark told me that all the proceeds raised, including the entry fee and the money made from the silent auction, go right back into the community. Mark elaborated on that fact.

Great Barrington Rotary is involved in everything from Construct to Fairview Hospital to Berkshire South Regional Community Center. We have a whole list of organizations. Each year we make contributions to different nonprofits. Last year we gave away $70,000 in scholarships to students in Mount Everett and Monument Mountain Regional High School.

In Closing

Check out the Truck Day/Pumpkin Fest event this Sunday. It's a great cause, and the kids will be highly entertained. You never know; you may be able to get them to bed early on Sunday night.

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