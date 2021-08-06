25 True Crime Locations: Then and Now
Thanks to true crime podcasts, documentaries and TV shows, many of us have become well-versed about some of the most gruesome crimes in history. But do you know the exact sites where they took place?
Around the world, there are tons of places seekers of the macabre can visit where infamous murders and other crimes once occurred. Some spots, however, have become hidden from the public eye, or have transformed into something else entirely.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)