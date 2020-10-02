President Trump & First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive for COVID-19

President Trump announced that he and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, have tested positive for the coronavirus. The president shared the news on Twitter early Friday morning.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted shortly before 1 am Friday.

The president's physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, issued a statement overnight to the media confirming the news and their current status.

"The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence," Conley wrote. White House officials say that the President plans to continue working while he enters quarantine.

"Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any further developments," Conley emphasized. It was not immediately clear if the president has had any symptoms of the virus so far.

Vice President Mike Pence also Tweeted his support, offering "love and prayers":

Earlier in the evening, Trump revealed that one of his close aides, Hope Hicks, who recently traveled with the President, tested positive for the virus.

"Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" Trump tweeted earlier Thursday night.

The coronavirus has infected more than 7 million Americans to date, killing more than 207,000 in the U.S.

This is a developing story. We'll have more details when they're made available.