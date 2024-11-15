The holidays are here, and we want you to experience the magic of the season with the one and only Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

You and a guest could fly to the Twin Cities to experience TSO in concert like VIPs, and we're not stopping there! You could also win over $1,000 to spend at the Mall of America--the best place in the USA to finish your Christmas shopping.

Here's What You Could Win

Two VIP passes to experience the Trans-Siberian Orchestra in concert at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota on December 13, 2024

Roundtrip airfare for two to St. Paul

Three-night hotel stay at the Radisson Blu Hotel

Over $1,000 to finish your Christmas shopping at the Mall of America

Two day passes for Nickelodeon Universe (located inside the Mall of America)

(located inside the Mall of America) Ground transportation to and from the airport

Here's How You Can Enter

Listen on weekdays for the codes you need to type in below to earn entries into the contest. We'll share codes every weekday beginning Monday, November 18 through Friday, December 6, 2024.

You can also complete the activities below beginning Monday, November 18 through Sunday, December 8-- the more you subscribe, share, and follow, the more entries you'll earn.

*This is a multi-market contest open to residents of the contiguous United States who are at least 18 at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be randomly selected from eligible entries received on Monday, December 9, 2024. Prize is provided by Night Castle Entertainment and Malll of America.*

