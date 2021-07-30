Tune In For An Informative “Let’s Talk” Segment With Lisa On WSBS

Let's face it: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought an assortment of problems and financial worries nationwide as people have been facing hard times in meeting their financial needs. Two of the hot button issues that posed difficulties include re-payment of student loans and mortgages that resulted in a slew of foreclosures. There is a light at the end of the tunnel and we will be able to assist you during our Saturday edition of "Let's Talk" on YOUR Home town Station.

Lisa Ashman is an expert in these fields. She is based in western New York's Rochester area and has over 28 years of experience in the fields of debt collection, counseling and financial planning. At one point, Lisa was handling collections and her mission is to assist borrowers who are facing severe obstacles in paying their finances.

In 2017, Lisa has tackled a new mission in the realm of digital marketing as she has founded an educational company that teaches professionals and future entrepreneurs a variety of skills as they embark on a career in business to further their marketing ventures. She has coached over 3,000 students who have faced hardships in paying off their obligated loans as a passion to assist others truly shows in her daily work ethic.

One year later, Lisa faced her own set back as her company was abruptly shut down and as a result she abandoned her lap top and went towards a person to person encounter with families who faced the prospect of losing their homes through foreclosure as she offers alternatives to combat the problem at hand. Her expertise garnered the trust of many clients as she put them at ease to avoid stressful situations. This topic will offer alternatives to guide you through the process as home owners who have reached that realm will find solace in the alternative suggestions that will be discussed in-depth. Moral of this story: There is hope and NEVER give up!

If by chance, you are experiencing any hardships, we invite you to tune in for an informative edition of "Let's Talk" this Saturday morning at 9:05 as Ron Carson welcomes Lisa to our airwaves as she will offer beneficial advice to ease the situation at hand. Picture her as a personal coach that is ready to lend a hand during these difficult moments.

