Tune In To A Full Week Of High School Basketball On WSBS

We are YOUR home for local youth sports throughout the tri-state region with coverage of 4 high school basketball games on YOUR Home Town Station.First up, The Lee girls travel north to Drury for a Monday night match-up in the north country. Our next game takes air on Tuesday as the Lee boys are home to Mount Greylock.

We wrap up the month of January with another pair of contests from up north. On Thursday, the Monument Mountain girls play a road game at Hoosac Valley and on Friday evening, the Monument Mountain boys pay a visit to Mount Greylock. We will begin the following month with another girls game as the Mount Greylock girls head south to Lee on Monday, February 3rd.

Pre-game coverage takes air at approximately 6:50 pm and the tip-off for each contest is set for 7 pm. Jack Passetto will have the call for all these games on 860 AM and 94.1 FM, WSBS. You can also listen on line by going here or by downloading the FREE WSBS app at your local app store or Google Play and while you are on our web site, head to the black trending bar on our home page and you can get set-up instructions to access our programming via Google Home and Amazon Alexa devices.