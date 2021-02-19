Tune In To The 10 @ 10 @ 10:10

A few months ago we began an exclusive Saturday morning feature on YOUR Home Town Station; "10 at 10 at 10:10" as a selected guest has exactly 10 minutes to let us know what is on his or her mind. New England's George Reeves, Kevin Titus has been a frequent contributor to this segment and he will be back on our airwaves this weekend.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been making appearances as Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent and has been spotted in his Superman costume throughout the tri-state region and surrounding areas. This time, Kevin and his entourage will be dressed in their colonial outfits recreating Shay's Rebellion which took place in the Sheffield-South Egremont area of south county back in 1787. He has been an active participant in bringing back some of these historic moments back to life. The public is also invited to attend as masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced during this outdoor get together.

Last month, Kevin gave us a precursor to this crucial and pivotal event prior to when George Washington was inaugurated as our first President of the United States. This Saturday, we'll preview the happenings of next weekend's LIVE reenactment. Michael Paul Esposito, also known as New England's Jimmy Olsen will also participate in this special event here in our backyard.

