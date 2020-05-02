Turkey Hunters New Regulations For The Season
Several changes to wild turkey hunting regulations were approved by the Fisheries and Wildlife Board in 2019. The information below provides an overview of the changes affecting the spring 2020 turkey hunting season.
Annual limit to three birds—2 bearded turkeys in the spring and 1 of either sex in the fall.
Prior to the regulation change, turkey hunters were only permitted to harvest either two bearded birds on the same day in the spring with no fall birds or one bearded bird in the spring and one bird of either sex in the fall, for an annual limit of two birds.
Increase the daily bag limit to two per day during the spring season.
Prior to the regulation change, turkey hunters were only permitted to harvest one turkey per day during the spring season. Now hunters have the ability to fill their spring season limit in a single day.
Shot size no larger than #4 shot size.
Prior to the regulation change, turkey hunters were only permitted to use #4–#7 size shot for turkey hunting. With this change, hunters may now take advantage of advanced ammunition that will allow for greater flexibility with different shotguns, including #9 TSS shot produced by several manufacturers.
Expand Youth Day turkey hunting hours to ½ hour before sunrise until 5 p.m.
- Buy hunting licenses and permits ONLINE
MassWildlife offices are currently closed until at least May 4, but hunters can purchase licenses and permits online through MassFishHunt, or through any license vendors that remain open.
- NEW online purchasing option for 15–17 year-olds. Under normal circumstances, minors aged 15–17 must purchase a license in person and provide written parental consent. During the COVID-19 State of Emergency, parents and guardians can use an electronic form to provide consent and then purchase licenses online. Click here to complete the form. Please email mass.wildlife@mass.gov if you have any questions.
- Report your turkey harvest ONLINEMassWildlife urges all hunters to use MassFishHunt to report harvested birds. Get details about the temporary phone reporting option.
- Practice social distancing while turkey hunting
All hunters should practice social distancing while participating in outdoor activities. Given the current public health situation, MassWildlife recommends that mentors should only hunt with immediate family members (within their residence) this year. Follow the latest official state guidance and recommendations regarding COVID-19.
- Regulation requires that all hunters place an official green safety sticker on your firearm positioned so you can see it when sighting down the barrel. If you need a new or replacement sticker for your firearm, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to: MassWildlife, Attn; Turkey Safety Sticker, 1 Rabbit Hill Road, Westborough, MA 01581.
- Stay informed and help spread the word
MassWildlife will post any new information to Mass.gov/turkey2020. Individuals with an email address associated with their MassFishHunt account will also receive email updates. You can easily add or update your email address by logging into your account at any time.Please help spread the word to other hunters, especially those who may not have access to email or a computer. Remember to maintain appropriate social distancing when contacting others.you can contact us at 508-389-6300 or mass.wildlife@mass.gov.