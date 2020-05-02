Turkey Hunters New Regulations For The Season

Several changes to wild turkey hunting regulations were approved by the Fisheries and Wildlife Board in 2019. The information below provides an overview of the changes affecting the spring 2020 turkey hunting season.

Annual limit to three birds—2 bearded turkeys in the spring and 1 of either sex in the fall.

Prior to the regulation change, turkey hunters were only permitted to harvest either two bearded birds on the same day in the spring with no fall birds or one bearded bird in the spring and one bird of either sex in the fall, for an annual limit of two birds.

Increase the daily bag limit to two per day during the spring season.

Prior to the regulation change, turkey hunters were only permitted to harvest one turkey per day during the spring season. Now hunters have the ability to fill their spring season limit in a single day.

Shot size no larger than #4 shot size.

Prior to the regulation change, turkey hunters were only permitted to use #4–#7 size shot for turkey hunting. With this change, hunters may now take advantage of advanced ammunition that will allow for greater flexibility with different shotguns, including #9 TSS shot produced by several manufacturers.

Expand Youth Day turkey hunting hours to ½ hour before sunrise until 5 p.m.