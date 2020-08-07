Poll: What TV Show Would You Like to See Make a Comeback?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

I was reading how the Who's the Boss? theme song was done by a country singer back in the day, and a moment of nostalgia hit me like a ton of bricks. There were so many great TV shows in the '80s and '90s that should comeback and make us all enjoy a little bit of our younger years.

Whether it's Moonlighting, Saved by the Bell or Matlock, old shows bring us back to a much simpler time in our lives.

What if you could pick one show from back in the day to get rebooted — think of all the possibilities! It can be a cartoon, a soap opera, maybe even a talkshow. What TV show would you like to see return?