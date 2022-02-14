Two Berkshire County Fires Result In Damages But No Injuries

There were no injuries as a result of two fires in Berkshire County occurring since this past Thursday. A fire Sunday in Pittsfield on the porch of a home was by far less serious than a garage fire on Thursday night in Williamstown.

In Pittsfield Sunday...

Firefighters in Pittsfield responded to 9 Hawthorne Avenue at around 2:30 am for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found what was described as a growing fire inside the enclosed front porch of a single-family residence.

Map graphic via Google Maps Map graphic via Google Maps loading...

(Above: Location of porch fire at 9 Hawthrone Avenue in Pittsfield early Sunday morning)

According to a fire report issued by Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Garner, the fast-moving fire could have moved into the house, but crews were able to extinguish the fire before that could happen.

Damage was limited and there were no injuries...

Damage from the fire was limited to the front porch area, and according to Garner, was estimated at around $1,000. There were no fire or civilian injuries associated with the fire. Deputy Chief Garner says that the origin and cause are being investigated by the Pittsfield Fire Department Fire Investigation Unit.

A Thursday Williamstown fire was more serious...

On fire on Thursday night on Henderson Road in Williamstown was much more serious. IBerkshires.com reported first that the fire at 551 Henderson Road was in a garage and shop. Williamstown Fire Chief Craig Pedercini said that firefighters worked into the night to put the fire out. Fire crews from three departments - Williamstown, Pownal, and Clarksburg - worked on the fire until around 4 am.

Map graphic via Google Maps Map graphic via Google Maps loading...

(Above: Location of a garage fire at 551 Henderson Avenue, via Google Maps)

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Chief Pedercini.

