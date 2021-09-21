Two Big Music Festivals in North Adams and Hartford this Weekend

It’s a busy weekend for great music in the area. There are two Fresh Grass Festivals in the country. One in Arizona in early October and this Friday kicks off the Fresh Grass Festival at MASS MoCA in North Adams. This event is the 10th Anniversary of the Blue Grass Festival at MASS MoCA. This year’s lineup does not disappoint with the likes of Trombone Shorty and Bela Fleck. According to the Fresh Grass website, there will be four stages throughout the 16-acre campus providing a steady stream of entertainment. Tickets range from $70 to 3-day passes at $150 with different pricing each day and special discounts for kids and students. Click here for more details.

Also, this weekend on Saturday Farm Aid returns to Hartford to raise money and awareness of the family farmers across the country. This year’s lineup is a good one with the return of the festival creators Willie Nelson & Family and John Mellencamp. Neil Young was scheduled to perform but pulled out last month due to concerns about the pandemic.

Dave Mathews, who is also a Farm Aid board member will perform along with Tim Reynolds. There are a host of other performers that will take the stage at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford. All festivalgoers, including artists, will be required to show proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours prior to entering the venue according to the Live Nation website. According to the Live Nation website, no “Lawn” tickets are available and reserved tickets are currently listed from $125 to $305. Click here for more information on Farm Aid.

