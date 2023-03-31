Everybody loves a good ghost story, but let's clue you in on a pair of locations that will truly send shivers down your spine and they are BOTH located here in Berkshire County's north country. If you are yearning for a paranormal experience, have we got some stop overs that will prove to be unforgettable in nature. Are you ready to join us in this journey? I can certainly attest these places will bring a little fright in your life:

180692657 liveslow loading...

Our first stop is The Houghton Mansion in North Adams, Massachusetts which has been in existence since 1890. The historic property was built by Mayor Albert Charles Houghton and truly has been deemed as one of the scariest places in New England. During guided tours, guests have heard footsteps and voices when no one else was in sight. Add to this experience, flickering lights, loud knocking and ghostly shadows as visitors have witnessed this scary array of events and lived to tell about it!

chainatp chainatp loading...

Paranormal experts stated that Houghton himself personally haunts the house; He died there after suffering fatal injuries from a car accident. His driver also committed suicide in this mansion after shooting himself out of guilt after the accident. Supernatural investigators regularly visit this house of horrors and you can too. Admission is only $5 for your own personalized walking tour, but if you hear sounds that are out of the ordinary, you've been warned in advance.

J-MASS via YouTube J-MASS via YouTube loading...

Our next stop brings us to another level where visitors should proceed with caution as we dare you to walk into "The Bloody Pit". This is the infamous nickname for The Hoosac Tunnel which is also located in North Adams. This structure has been doomed from the start as it took 25 years to build and the end result yielded the loss of 190 lives.

Another 30 fatalities occurred after the tunnel opened coupled with various tragedies that included an explosion in the shaft where 13 more casualties were reported. Rumor has it that people can hear the mournful cries of agony and pain that can be heard from the tunnel which reverberates an echo that will have participants shaking and in addition, ghosts of miners with floating lanterns illuminate the darkness from this hallowed locale.

path in a dark and scary forest Mimadeo loading...

BOTTOM LINE: If you are looking for a scary experience, these suggestions will truly fit the bill. Proceed with caution!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of www.ghostsandgravestones.com)