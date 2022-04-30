Two Car Crash In North Adams Friday Spins Vehicle Around

Emergency vehicles responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in North Adams on Friday afternoon.

The afternoon crash occurred on Massachusetts Avenue...

The North Adams Fire Department, North Adams Police Department, and Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services were all called to the scene of a two-car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Demond and Massachusetts Avenues Friday afternoon.

(Above: Two car crash occurred at the intersection of Massachusetts Ave and Demond Ave)

The call came in at approximately 4:00 pm according to the information posted on the North Adams 911 Facebook page.

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission)

(Above: North Adams firefighter at the scene on Friday)

One vehicle was turned around...

According to the post, both vehicles were traveling West on Massachusetts Ave when one of the vehicles was attempting to make a left turn onto Demond Ave. The second vehicle then struck the turning vehicle. The impact spun that vehicle around and it ended up facing the opposite direction.

Photo: Nick Mantello (used with permission)

(Above: The crash scene involving a silver sedan and a white SUV style vehicle)

No major injuries resulted...

There were no major injuries reported as a result of the crash Friday, and according to the posted information, no one was transported for emergency treatment. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and traffic was detoured for about twenty minutes while the crash scene was cleared.

The identities of the drivers were not released as of Saturday morning.

*We may update this story if more information should become available.

