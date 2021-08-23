Two Drivers Killed in Wrong Way Accident in Western Mass… Passenger Fighting for their Life…

Last night close to 6pm a vehicle heading Northbound in the Southbound Lane on I-91 in Holyoke collided with another vehicle killing the drivers of both vehicles according to a post by the Massachusetts State Police.

Mass State Police report says a Subaru registered in New York was traveling the wrong way on I-91 when it struck a vehicle registered in Connecticut. Both drivers of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the second vehicle is fighting for their life and is in critical condition according to State Police.

The names of those involved have not been released by Police. The investigation into the incident as to why the vehicle was heading in the wrong direction is under investigation. State Police did not speculate if weather and visibility was an issue.

According to the Mass State Police post, Troopers from a number of State Police barracks responded to the scene along with Holyoke Police and Fire, as well as the Mass Department of Transportation.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)