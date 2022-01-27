Two Fishing Derbys In Berkshire County To Fill You In On

How about a little ice fishing this Sunday? Cole's Memorial Hard Water Fishing Derby is coming up this weekend, Sunday, January 30th at Goose Pond. This event will run from 7 AM - 2 PM and is open to the public.

In order to be in the fishing derby, a ticket must be purchased by 10 AM. The fee is ten dollars for adults and kids twelve and under are free. A ticket gives you an entry into the fishing derby and an entry into the raffle. The check-in will be on the ice near the boat ramp.

Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event either on the ice or you can go by the Dresser Hull office and buy your tickets there during normal business hours.

The ceremony for prizes and a raffle will be held on the ice near the ramp at 2 PM. You must be present to receive the raffle prize.

All proceeds go towards a memorial donation to the boat ramp in Evan Colbert's name.

The second derby is being held this summer. The 30th Annual Harry A. Bateman Fund Fishing Derby will take place Saturday, June 4th at Onota Lake in Pittsfield.

Registration for the derby will be at the Frank Controy Pavilion. The fee is ten dollars for adults and five dollars for children 14-years of age and younger. Everyone must register at the Frank Controy Pavilion. You can purchase advanced tickets at Avid Sports, Daves Sporting Goods, and Onota Boat Livery.

No fishing license is required since it will be held on the free fishing weekend here in Massachusetts.

Not only will there be fishing, but the event will also feature food, beverages, and prizes

