Two MA Towns Are Home To The Cleanest Streets In America
This one's for my fellow Massachusetts residents who like to travel. Whether it's a road trip, a day trip, a mini vacation, or a longer getaway to "get off the grid", you don't need to leave the Bay State to find plenty of cool things to see and do.
When you think of famous streets in America, streets that totally capture the vibe of that city, what streets do you think of? Beale Street in Tennessee? The Strip in Las Vegas? Maybe you think of Ocean Drive in Miami. Or perhaps Sunset Boulevard in L.A.?
I always think of Bourbon Street in New Orleans. It's one of my favorite streets in the world. Talk about a street that captures the vibe of the entire city! Here's something I bet you didn't know, though. Two of the most pristine streets in the U.S. are located in Massachusetts!
According to a recent survey by Waste Removal USA, two of the cleanest streets are right here in the Commonwealth. The team at Waste Removal USA surveyed 3,000 travelers to find out which towns across America have the most pristine streets.
Waste Removal USA had this to say:
This survey aimed to highlight those hidden gems where cleanliness and charm go hand in hand, making these destinations truly special.
By the way, one of the two Massachusetts streets that made the survey landed in the top 20! But we'll get to that in a moment. First off, let's shine a spotlight on the top 10 cleanest streets in the country, according to Waste Removal USA's survey.
The Top 10 Cleanest Streets In America:
- Broughton Street, Savannah, Georgia
- S Main Street, Breckinridge, Colorado
- Broad Street, Augusta, Georgia
- Main Street, Putnam, Connecticut
- Loockerman Street, Dover, Delaware
- N Main Street, Cedar City, Utah
- Main Street, Deadwood, South Dakota
- Ocean Avenue (Dock Square), Kennebunkport, Maine
- Main Street, Helen, Georgia
- W Main Street, Mountain View, Arkansas
Wow! Hats off to Georgia with THREE streets in the top 10. And a nod to some of our New England neighbors for landing two spots in the top 10. Now (thanks for your patience) onto Massachusetts.
If you've ever had the pleasure of visiting Concord, Massachusetts, you've probably noticed how clean and beautiful the city is. Main Street in Concord is ranked as the 18th cleanest street in America!
Ranking at #75 in the survey is a beautiful coastal street in Chatham. Main Street is known for its Cape Cod charm and the Chatham Lighthouse is an awesome sight to behold.
Take a look at the full rankings of the 100 Most Pristine Streets in America by visiting Waste Removal USA's website here. See if one of your favorite streets in one of your favorite cities made the list!
