Two Massachusetts Counties Are Most Stressed Out In The Country

Times are tough, am I right, Massachusetts residents? I bet if you surveyed a random group of adults, 90% would say they were stressed out. Maybe 95%. It's the way of the world nowadays.

Even more worrisome (which leads to more stress) is that, if you weren't already aware, too much stress can bring about health issues such as digestive problems, mental health disorders, heart issues, lack of sleep, and more.

As you may have guessed, stress and anxiety levels are increasing at an alarming rate. Recently, a Mission for Michael Residential Mental Health Treatment Centers conducted a study to analyze stress levels over the past five years to determine if Americans are becoming more or less anxious.

Using County Health Rankings data, the study found that the average percentage of mental anxiety increased by 5% from 2019 to 2024. That's an increase across all counties in America, by the way.

According to the study, the top 5 Most Anxious States Over the Past 5 Years are (percentage increase included):

Louisiana: +7% Texas: +6% Nevada: +6% Kentucky: +6% Utah: +6%

For Massachusetts, anxiety levels have increased by 4% overall since 2019 with residents of Hampden and Worcester County experiencing the greatest rise in anxiety levels at 6%. Suffolk County saw the lowest increase at 2%.

Interestingly, the study also showed that regionally, the Northeast showed the lowest average increase in stress and anxiety levels over the past 5 years (you may feel differently).

A Mission for Michael's Anand Mehta, LMFT San Diego County Executive Director, had this to say:

The significant increase in anxiety levels calls for immediate action to provide resources and support to those most affected.

For more, please visit A Mission for Michael's website here.

