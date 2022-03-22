Two Massachusetts residents had a very lucky St. Patrick's Day weekend as they each won $1 million lottery prizes on instant scratch tickets recently.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, James Rowe Jr., of Gloucester, won his big million dollar payout on the 200X instant game. He choose the cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000. Rowe’s winning ticket was purchased at a convenience store in Manchester-by-the-Sea.

The second man, Ziad Shugom, of Boston, won his prize on the Fat Wallet instant ticket game. He also opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000. Shugom purchased his ticket at a convenience store on Huntington Ave in the Massachusetts capital city.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, last fiscal year lottery revenues rang in at an estimated $5.252 billion, the third-highest total in the Lottery’s 49-year history. It is the sixth consecutive year that revenues have surpassed the $5 billion mark.

