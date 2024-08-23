Two More MA National Drug Stores Have Closed their Doors, Permanently!
A new court filing this week announces the number of Rite Aid locations have dwindled as 77 stores have become casualties while the drug chain continues downsizing amid a bankruptcy that was recently filed by the national pharmacy chain.
(Photo image of Rite Aid exterior courtesy of www.wkipedia.org)
Hundreds of Rite Aid locations have closed since an initial announcement in October that the company was filing for bankruptcy. In that initial announcement, 154 Rite Aid locations were set to be closed. According to court documents, over the remainder of 2023, an additional 200 stores were announced for closure.
BOTTOM LINE: I can probably imagine former Rite Aid owner Lew Lehrman is giving his stamp of disapproval regarding this matter.
(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of the web site www.masslive.com https://www.masslive.com/news/2024/02/rite-aid-closing-77-stores-in-2024-new-document-shows-heres-where.html#:~:text=Financial%20woes&text=The%20company%20had%20$3.3%20billion,467%20Broadway%2C%20Revere)
