Massachusetts is no stranger to having plenty of movies filmed here. Not just any movies, but some that go down as some of the greatest films in history. While it remains to be seen if another one of those could possibly be on its way, it has definitely paved the way with two of the hottest A-list actors in the movie landscape to be starring in a new film that was shooting scenes, once again, right here in Massachusetts.

Multiple sources, including WBZ News, have reported that A-list stars, Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, were seen filming scenes on Beacon Street in Boston. Both Pattinson and Zendaya are arguably both in the prime of their acting careers given the critical acclaim and box office numbers that has come for each of their films. So, when two A-list actors at the top of their game, who both happen to be easy to look at, are seen filming an upcoming movie together, plenty of people may just take notice, as many did in Boston.

The new film starring Pattinson and Zendaya is from the production company A24 and is titled, 'The Drama'. Given the popularity of the two celebrities, plenty of spectators were admittedly starstruck and in awe of seeing both in and around Boston.

Both actors have been on a hot streak of not just success at the box office while starring in blockbusters, but have received praise for several recent roles. Most recently, Pattinson has starred in a string of films receiving great reviews for his portrayals, including his titular role in 'The Batman'. Zendaya has also similarly been receiving great reviews for her roles in Marvel's 'Spider-Man' films, the HBO series 'Euphoria', and a key role in the 'Dune' franchise.

Given the star power from the duo and the stellar reputation films released by A24, you can be sure that 'The Drama' may just be on your list of movies to see when it is eventually released. Maybe it'll even have some Boston and/or Massachusetts lore intertwined with the plot. We'll have to see when it comes out!

